A 16-year-old boy drowned in Bettendorf on Saturday, according to a news release.

Shortly before 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Bettendorf Police received several 911 calls about a drowning person at Crow Creek Park who had been swimming in the quarry, the release says.

Bettendorf Firefighters responded with Bettendorf Police and launched a boat to help with the search. The body of a 16-year-old boy was found in the water deceased at 8:27 p.m., the release says.

The incident remains under investigation. The release says more information will be released

pending family notification.