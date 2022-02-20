One person is now dead, and another is injured, following a single-vehicle crash that happened Saturday night in Moline.

At approximately 9:47 p.m., Moline Police Department responded to the 1400 block of 35th Avenue after receiving a 911 call from a passerby who reported seeing a vehicle with lights on in the trees.

Police were assisted by the Moline Fire Department and EMS crews.

It was determined that an Acura passenger vehicle occupied by two individuals had been traveling westbound on 35th Avenue, approaching 14th Street, when the vehicle ran off the roadway to the left.

The vehicle then struck a tree along the passenger side door.

Firefighters extracted the front seat passenger, a 16-year-old female.

Both the passenger and 22-year-old male driver were transported to the hospital.

According to police, the female died from her injuries.

No other vehicles or individuals were involved in this crash, and the Moline Police Department Traffic Unit is conducting a reconstruction investigation, a news release says.

No charges have been filed so far, pending further investigation.

The name of the 16-year-old female who died is being withheld pending notification of next of kin by the Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson, and he will release the name when appropriate.

Anyone with information about this traffic crash is encouraged to contact the Moline Police Department at 309-797-0401.

Information can also be relayed anonymously through Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or the “P3” Tips smartphone app for use on both Apple and Android devices.