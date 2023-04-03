East Moline police and United Township High School officials say there is no threat to students after a school shooting threat was made on social media last night.

According to a release from the East Moline Police Department, the department was notified last night about a school shooting threat at United Township High School, 1275 Avenue of the Cities in East Moline. The threat was received through the social media app Snapchat and implied there would be a school shooting at UT today. Investigators, along with school administrators, immediately began looking into the threat. Through the investigation, it became evident that the threat was likely a “swatting” incident and was not a valid threat. Even though this seemed to be the case, extra security and precautions were taken at the school today.

As the investigation continued, investigators identified the suspect as a 16-year-old girl who was a student at United Township High School. The student was arrested for disorderly conduct in transmitting a threat of violence toward a school, which is a class 4 felony. The student was released to a parent and the case will be turned over to the juvenile court system. The district will consider appropriate disciplinary action, pending a review of the case.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing. Anyone with information can contact the East Moline Police Department at (309) 752-1555, CrimeStoppers of the Quad Cities at (309) 762-9500 or they can submit an anonymous tip via the P3 Tips mobile app.