Abigail Johnson of Blue Grass has earned many honors in her young life, but the 16-year-old Davenport North junior will get the biggest yet in one week.

She’s been named the 2022-2023 American Legion Auxiliary National Junior Member of the Year and will be honored on stage at the American Legion Auxiliary National Convention held in Charlotte, N.C. on Monday, Aug. 28, 2023. Abigail was nominated for the award by American Legion Auxiliary Unit 711 in Blue Grass.

Abigail Johnson, 16, of Blue Grass, is founder of the nonprofit Veterans Tech Support.

Along with her diligent service and commitment to veterans at the organization, she has gone above and beyond by creating a nonprofit organization in 2022 dedicated to helping veterans better use the technology surrounding them. Veterans Tech Support (registered as a 501c3 nonprofit) provides computer equipment, as well as monthly technology classes to veterans’ organizations.

The National Junior Member of the Year honors female American Legion Auxiliary members who are under age 18, and the male Auxiliary members (any age) are called Sons of the American Legion.

Abby was nominated by the Blue Grass Legion Commander Polly Graham, and she was surprised to have won the national award. All her awards help give exposure to Veterans Tech Support.

“It shows people that Veterans Tech Support is able to help people,” she said in a Monday interview. “I will hopefully have people from different parts of America say, ‘Hey, we’re interested in having a new location in this different place’.”

“The overall goal is to take this national,” Abby said. “We don’t just have this problem here. People all over the country, all over the world, need help with technology. Technology is a constantly evolving field.”

Abby was educated at Rivermont Collegiate in Bettendorf before enrolling at Davenport North High School.

“I feel there are so many people that can be helped and so many people don’t know that there’s resources out there,” she said.

Abby hopes that the Aug. 28 conference will be a great networking opportunity to help her spread the word.

Praise from nominator

The American Legion Auxiliary national headquarters on Monday supplied these excerpts from Abby’s nomination letter from Polly Graham:

Abby — whose grandfather Michael Lake is a Vietnam War combat veteran — started Veterans Tech Support in 2022 at age 15.

“Abigail Johnson is one of the finest, brightest, and impressive young adults I have known who has an extremely strong passion to give back to the veteran community, while holding herself to high standards in all aspects of her life.

“She has taken action by creating Veterans Tech Support, a nonprofit organization that provides computers and technical support to veterans in need. Abigail’s journey as a Blue Grass Unit 711 Junior American Legion Auxiliary member combined with her skill set, put her on an amazing fast track to continue to grow the nonprofit organization.”

“Abigail understands the needs of veterans and her compassion to train them and support them does not waver. Therefore, she continues to serve omelets at The American Legion Family breakfast fundraiser. She also acts as the sergeant-at-arms and is head of the Poppy Committee, organizing and distributing poppies to the community every May.

“This past year, she attended not only Auxiliary meetings of Unit 711, but also the district-level spring conference and a national Junior meeting. She continues to develop her knowledge and leadership skills.”

Two $10,000 awards

Last summer, Abby won a $10,000 grant for her veterans nonprofit.

She was nominated for the Pilot Pen 2021-2022 Science FriXion STEM Student Grant by her grandmother, Kathy Lake, after Lake saw it promoted on the Kelly Clarkson show. Abby had seen the needs at her local American Legion for further technology support and education.

Nationally, there were 2,000 STEM student applicants for the grades 9 and 10 grants. There were also STEM student grants for high school juniors and seniors.

Abby with a group of American Legion members on Memorial Day 2023 at the Blue Grass Cemetery.

Abby’s goal was to form a program where technology classes could be taught and on-demand support could be given to veterans and their families. Her grandfather, Michael Lake, is a Vietnam combat veteran.

The American Legion Auxiliary (ALA) is a community of volunteers serving veterans, military, and their families. Members (who are related to American Legion members) support the mission of the Legion in improving the quality of life for our nation’s veterans.

Proud sponsor of ALA Girls Nation, National Poppy Day and recognized for advocating for veterans on Capitol Hill, the more than 550,000 ALA members across the country volunteer millions of hours annually and raise millions of dollars in service to veterans, military, and their families.

Abby also won a $10,000 scholarship in 2022 from the National Society for High School Scholars, and spoke about Veterans Tech Support at its conference in Atlanta.

Long computer savvy

Abby first got interested in computers after playing video games when she was about five. She learned coding skills at a young age.

In 5th and 6th grades, she won a purple ribbon at the Iowa State Technology Fair. The members of her American Legion started asking for help with computers and tech issues.

“I was thinking about ways to help in general,” she said Monday. She officially joined the American Legion Auxiliary in 2019, after her grandpa had a party in 2018 for the 50th anniversary of losing his leg in Vietnam, held at the Blue Grass Legion post.

Abby at the Rock Island National Cemetery on Arsenal Island this past Memorial Day.

Abby is head of the Poppy Days committee for the Legion and helped hand out poppies, for donations to support veterans in the community.

Abby has taken a Java computer class at Davenport West (her sophomore year), and this year will take AP computer science at West.

She wanted to do something to help others with their skills and found the perfect opportunity at the American Legion where she was a member of the Auxillary (Blue Grass Unit 711). There she started Veterans Tech Support, helping local Legionnaires and their families with technology needs.

“We wanted to assist with quality of life and any technology needs people have,” Abby said. Veterans Tech Support has classes for very basic issues, like just getting started on a computer, then email, Internet access and smartphones. The average age of American Legion members is 67.

For each location that has a class, the nonprofit donates laptops, printers, and paper. Many members don’t have a computer at home, Abby said, noting the laptops are available outside of regular classes, based on each organization that stores them.

Veterans Tech Support serves two American Legions and a VFW hall now, Abby’s mother Sally said. Classes are typically offered free once a month.

Dual enrolled in college

She is dual enrolled at Davenport North, with Scott Community College, and will graduate with both a high school and associate’s degree diploma in spring 2025. All Abby’s classes are at North. “Basically, I will not get any free periods throughout my high school career,” she said Monday.

Among college classes she’s taken already are introduction to computer science, intro to psychology, music appreciation, and intro to business. Her junior year (which starts Wednesday) will have many college classes.

Abby, right, with her mother Sally Johnson, on Aug. 21, 2023 (photo by Jonathan Turner).

At Davenport North, she is a varsity cheerleader, a member of the tennis team, on the student council, in the anime club, science bowl, yearbook, Junior Optimists International, cultural diversity club, and on the youth leadership team. She is a member of the National Society of High School Scholars and the National Society of Leadership and Success.

Abby also is the president of Iowa’s Children of the American Revolution (CAR) and a Grand Officer for Iowa in the International Order of Rainbow for Girls – which “prepares girls for responsible and purposeful adulthood through character and leadership development, encouraging unselfish service and higher ideals in life, and promoting teamwork and effective interpersonal communications,” according to its website.

CAR is the nation’s oldest, largest, patriotic youth organization, offering membership to anyone under the age of 22, descended from someone who rendered material aid to the cause of American Independence.

Abby with her grandpa Michael Lake (who has a prosthetic left leg, after losing his leg in 1968 in Vietnam) selling poppies for Poppy Days.

“I was a history nerd as a kid,” Abby said, noting she’s a huge “Hamilton” fan and visited the dueling grounds where Alexander Hamilton was killed in an 1804 duel with Aaron Burr. That was during a New York City trip in 2019, at Weehawken, N.J., and they saw Hamilton’s grave. “It was really cool.”

Thinking of potential colleges, she said her dream school is Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), but knows that may not be realistic. Abby said she’d be happy with the University of Iowa, majoring in a technology field.

Abby also will have a booth for the Quad Cities Veterans Experience event Sept. 29 & 30, 2023, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. each day at the Iowa National Guard Armed Forces Readiness Center, 5300 W. Kimberly Rd., Davenport.

For more information on Veterans Tech Support, visit its website HERE.