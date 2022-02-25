Madi Ramirez of LeClaire has been living with spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) — a rare, progressive neuromuscular disease, her entire life, but it was only in very recent years that treatment was available. Now 16, she’s actually lucky to be alive.

SMA is the leading genetic culprit of infant mortality and causes difficulty with critical life functions such as breathing, swallowing and walking. SMA affects approximately 1 in 11,000 births in the U.S., and about 1 in every 50 Americans is a genetic carrier. SMA can affect any race or gender.

Madi was born premature, but she wasn’t diagnosed with SMA until she was 2 ½. She not only has SMA to contend with; she is also autistic and has epilepsy. She was diagnosed at Shriners Hospital for Children in Chicago, after she could not walk and was barely crawling.

Madi and her mother, Megan Ramirez

“The tremors were really what triggered the doctors to test for SMA,” her mother Megan said this week. “A lot of SMA kids have those tremors. When we got the diagnosis, we were told she’d lose the crawl she had; that she’d be in a wheelchair the rest of her life, and she’d probably die in her teen years.”

Doctors emphasized this was a fatal diagnosis, she said, noting they have two older daughters as well (now age 19 and 17).

“We decided after a couple months of mourning, we thought she wants to be with her sisters. She really has his spitfire attitude,” Megan said. “She just wanted to do anything and everything her sisters did. We decided at that point to let her lead the way and let her do whatever she wanted to do.”

Madi’s dad built parallel bars at their house, and Madi started walking for a while. “That changed everything,” Megan said. “We really saw a lot of progress in her earlier years, and then at age 11, she started declining.”

Madi at therapy using the gait trainer to work on walking.

“She lost her ability to crawl; she lost her ability to feed herself,” she said.

Loss of an important protein

SMA is a genetic condition caused by the shortage of a key protein called SMN, or survival motor neuron, which is needed for nerves and muscles to function properly.

SMA is caused by a mutation in the survival motor neuron gene 1 (SMN1). In a healthy person, this gene produces a protein critical to the function of the nerves that control our muscles. Individuals with SMA don’t produce SMN protein at high enough levels. Without this protein, those nerve cells cannot properly function and eventually die, leading to debilitating and sometimes fatal muscle weakness.

Everyone is born with a certain amount of motor neuron cells, responsible for communicating with the arms, legs, throat, and many other areas in the body to tell them to work properly. People with SMA experience muscle weakness and may develop difficulty breathing, swallowing, or speaking.

Given the progressive nature of SMA, Madi was eager to start treatment when she heard that the first and only-at home treatment (Evrysdi) for adults and children 2 months and older had been approved. Having an at-home treatment is more critical than ever given the pandemic — a time when decisions to leave home have remained painstaking for more vulnerable populations such as those with SMA.



Madi at University of Iowa with her SMA neurologist, Dr. Mathews.

Madi first had injections in her spine every four months, at University of Iowa Children’s Hospital. That medication came out in 2016, and her last injection treatment was in 2020.

Madi (who attends Pleasant Valley High School) has been on the new oral medication (Evrysdi) since January 2021, which she takes by liquid syringe every morning.

“Now, it’s very constant,” Megan said, noting it’s helped her be able to use the restroom by herself. “We even talked about building her new parallel bars.”

Evrysdi works by producing and maintaining more SMN proteins. “With this medication, she did get back her ability to crawl,” Megan said. “She got her ability to feed herself.”

Physical therapy and overcoming obstacles

Madi has physical therapy twice a week, including water therapy once a week.

“She loves therapy,” Megan said. “She’s just like a normal kid in the water; that’s the coolest thing. You’d never know she has SMA.”

“We have a double whammy, in that she has SMA and epilepsy, so it’s pretty amazing what she can do,” she said. “She also has ADHD.”

Madi getting ready to start her sophomore year of high school last year.

During the COVID pandemic, Megan said: “We were very blessed that she has an amazing aide at school, and the aide would come to our house three or four times a week, to do class with her. I’m a teacher, so I’d be teaching from home.”

“The fact that her aide came over was a godsend – she’s amazing,” she said. “Not many people have that relationship.”

PV had remote classes from March 2020 until that fall, when Madi came back in person every day. She preferred going to school in person, Megan said. Her husband Tom is an insurance claims adjustor for Sentry Insurance.

“We want to bring awareness to her disease,” Megan said, noting they want to overcome misconceptions about the mental abilities of people in wheelchairs.

Madi with her older sister Molly.

“Everybody has their own challenges; it’s bringing awareness to her disease and what it entails,” she said. Megan is an elementary teacher at Moline’s Roosevelt School and works a lot in advocacy, as the Iowa representative for the national organization Cure SMA. They have monthly chapter meetings.

Since about six months ago, there’s been a standard genetic screening for SMA at birth, she said. More than 25 states have adopted it, including in Iowa.

There’s another treatment available only for kids age two years and younger, which can’t work for Madi.

“We’ll never get to see that, but we’re so happy that what we worked for, we get to see in our lifetime,” Megan said.

There are a couple other QC families who are dealing with SMA, she said. Cure SMA acts as kind of a support group.

Madi is 16 and is a sophomore at Pleasant Valley High School.

“There’s adults living with SMA, especially with this medication out, adults are living longer,” Megan said. “There’s a lot more need for that.”

“We have things like epilepsy we’re scared of, and that could be her end of life too,” she said of Madi. She’s on several epilepsy medications as well.

Raising awareness and money

Muscular dystrophy is a form of neuromuscular disease, and the MDA is an umbrella organization over several diseases, Megan said. MD is primarily in boys, and a different kind of genetic mutation, she said. “They seem to be a little stronger than SMA kids.”

Madi is in special ed classes at PV. “Most SMA kids are very intelligent, very social,” Megan said. “She’s still gets to move around and has several teachers, and does fun things at school. She’s independent. She gets her own tray at lunch and sits with her friends.”

Madi as Flounder in the recent Penguin Project play, with (from left) her sister Molly, dad Tom, mom Megan and sister Morgan.

Like for most rare diseases, it’s vital to continue to raise money for new treatments, Megan said. “We’ve seen that in her lifetime, and we’ve raised several thousands of dollars ourselves – just our family putting on events.

“To know we were part of that is pretty exciting,” she said. “People in our community have been a big part of that. Every time we’ve had a benefit, they’ve been very supportive.”

One event in 2019, they raised $50,000, Megan said. “Because of that, these treatments have become available,” she said.

They plan to have the next trivia fest fundraiser in September at the Davenport fairgrounds, with tribute bands performing. “Having that awareness — so people know what they’re money is going for — is so important,” Megan said.

Madi will do Iowa Special Olympics for the first time, on April 9 (in track and softball throw), to be held at North Scott High School in Eldridge. Madi has been part of the Challenger Softball League.

Madi loves being in a swimming pool.

Ellen Jacobs, Madi’s special ed teacher, said 14 PV students will be in Special Olympics.

“She and I built such a good friendship and connection with each other this year. I started recruiting her very early,” she said.

“She was interested and it was just super exciting,” Jacobs said. “She’s been practicing the softball throw already. She throws super far. She did track in junior high.”

“I cried, it was a lot of work for her, but she did it,” Megan said of Madi doing track in her wheelchair. “Her medication has improved her strength and I just can’t wait to see what she does with this. She is so much stronger.”

The 2022 Annual SMA Conference will be held in Anaheim, Calif., at the Disneyland Hotel from June 16 to 19, 2022. Every year, Cure SMA sponsors a conference to bring together leading SMA researchers, clinicians, and families living with SMA. Cure SMA has been hosting the annual conference since 1988.

For more information, visit the organization website.