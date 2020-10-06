1,617 new COVID-19 cases, just under 50,000 tested, 32 deaths in Illinois

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 1,617 new positive cases and 32 additional deaths on Tuesday.

Illinois now has a total of 305,011 positive cases and 8,836 deaths due to COVID-19.

In the past 24 hours, 49,513 tests were processed for a single-day positivity rate of 3.3%. Overall, Illinois has processed 5,974,469 tests for an overall positivity rate of 5.1%.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity rate for September 29 through October 5 is 3.4%.

As of last night, 1,673 patients were in the hospital with COVID-19, with 384 in the ICU and 159 on ventilators.

To get more statistics about COVID-19 in Illinois, visit the Illinois Department of Public Health website.