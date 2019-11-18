16th Annual Genesis Remembrance Tree lighting to honor hospice patients

Genesis Health System will hold their 16th Annual Genesis Remembrance Tree lighting on Wednesday, November 20 at 6 p.m.

This year’s event will take place at a new location, Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, located at 2546 Tech Drive in Bettendorf. A brief program will follow the tree lighting.

The Genesis Remembrance Tree is intended to honor the memories of loved ones and focus attention on the continuing need for hospice services in the region.

Nearly $100,000 has been raised from the Remembrance Tree since 2004. The funding helps provide services which may not otherwise be available to hospice patients, including veteran ceremonies.