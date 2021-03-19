MercyOne Clinton caregiver honored as part of 100 Great Nurses

MercyOne caregivers across Iowa have been announced as 100 Great Iowa Nurses of 2021.

The 100 Great Nurses is an annual award recognizing nurses for their courage, competence and commitment to patients and the nursing profession. MercyOne has announced 17 nurses across its health system as part of this honor, a news release says.

Jeff Sander-Welzien, MercyOne Clinton Medical Center, is among the 17.

“MercyOne would not be what it is today without the dedicated service from these amazing care givers.” said MercyOne President and CEO Bob Ritz. “These 17 heroes are tirelessly committed to personalizing care for our patients, families and communities. We thank them for their dedicated service.”

Each year, the 100 Great Iowa Nurses program asks for patients, coworkers, friends and family members to nominate outstanding nurses for recognition. After undergoing a two-part review process, 100 Great Iowa Nurses are awarded.

Award recipients will be recognized during a virtual ceremony on May 2.