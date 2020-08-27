17 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death in Rock Island County

The Rock Island County Health Department reported an additional death from COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the total number of deaths in the county to 57.

It was a man in his 80s who had been living in a long-term care facility.

“We are saddened to report another death today,” said Nita Ludwig, administrator of the Rock Island County Health Department. “The average age of newly infected people we’re reporting today is 45. Younger people who aren’t as sick or who aren’t showing COVID-19 symptoms can spread the virus to people who can become life-threateningly ill. Please give all in our community the best chance to avoid infection by wearing a mask, keeping at least 6 feet between you and others, and washing your hands.”

In addition, the health department reports 17 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number to 2,123. Currently, 13 patients are hospitalized in Rock Island County.

The new cases are:

· 2 men in their 80s

· 1 man in his 70s

· 2 men in their 60s

· 1 man in his 40s

· 1 man in his 30s

· 2 men in their 20s

· 1 man in his teens

· 1 woman in her 60s

· 1 woman in her 40s

· 3 woman in their 30s

· 2 girls in their teens

No additional information regarding these cases is available due to federal privacy laws.

The Rock Island County Health Department encourages you to prevent further spread of COVID-19 by:

· Washing your hands frequently

· Watching your distance Keep at least 6 feet between you and anyone else

· Wearing a face covering when you must go out