17 new COVID-19 cases reported in Rock Island County

The Rock Island County Health Department reported 17 new COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the overall total to 12,713.

There were no reported deaths, leaving that number at 302.

There are currently 14 patients hospitalized in the county.

The new cases are:

2 men in their 70s

1 man in his 60s

1 man in his 50s

2 men in their 40s

1 man in his 30s

2 men in their 20s

1 boy in his teens

2 women in their 40s

3 women in their 30s

1 woman in her 20s

1 woman in her teens

For a more complete look at the numbers from the local counties, visit our COVID-19 Cases in Illinois & Iowa webpage.

To get more statistics about COVID-19 in Illinois, visit the Illinois Department of Public Health website.