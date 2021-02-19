17 new COVID-19 cases reported in Rock Island County

The Rock Island County Health Department reported 17 new COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the overall total to 12,713.
There were no reported deaths, leaving that number at 302.
There are currently 14 patients hospitalized in the county.
The new cases are:
- 2 men in their 70s
- 1 man in his 60s
- 1 man in his 50s
- 2 men in their 40s
- 1 man in his 30s
- 2 men in their 20s
- 1 boy in his teens
- 2 women in their 40s
- 3 women in their 30s
- 1 woman in her 20s
- 1 woman in her teens
