17-year-old dies, 18-year-old charged with murder

A Peoria man faces charges of felony murder and burglary after a 17-year-old died from a gunshot wound.

On Wednesday, Galesburg police responded to Galesburg Guns and Ammo for a disturbance involving gunfire.

Officers arrived to find several suspects had broken into the business. The owner of the business was inside at the time.

A preliminary investigation indicates the owner fired four to five shots at the suspects after they entered the gun shop.

A short time later, a vehicle pulled up to the emergency room at Cottage Hospital, and a 17-year-old with a gunshot wound was dropped off at the front door. The other people in the vehicle immediately drove away.

Hospital staff came out to provide medical aid to the teen, who later died from his injuries.

After further investigation, Galesburg police determined the vehicle used in the commission of the burglary belonged to Jakobe D. Brown, 18, of Peoria.

Brown and the vehicle were found in Peoria and brought to Galesburg, where he was arrested.

He was being held Thursday in Knox County Jail.

The investigation continues. Police ask anyone with information about the incident contact Galesburg police at 309-343-9151 or the Galesburg area crime stoppers at 309-344-0044. Tips also can be texted to Galesburg Crime Stoppers at 274637 – text keyword “Galesburg” and then the tip.