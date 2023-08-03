The 17-year-old driver of a 2002 Ford pickup truck was killed about 10:49 p.m. Wednesday in a crash on the Interstate 80 ramp to U. S. 61, according to an Iowa State Police report.

Police say Carter Pacha was driving north on the ramp from I-80 West to U. S. 61 North when he apparently crossed the left fog line, over-corrected into the right ditch, and rolled. He was thrown from the truck, and was transported by Medic EMS to Genesis Medical Center – East Campus, the report says.

The report says Davenport Police and Fire, along with Medic EMS, assisted at the scene.