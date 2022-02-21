Brian Gustafson, Rock Island County Coroner, on Monday identified the person killed in a Moline single-vehicle crash Saturday night.

The deceased was identified as Victoria Dickey, 17, of Moline, and an autopsy was performed this morning. Gustafson said the cause of death was “traumatic blunt force event” following a single-vehicle crash that happened Saturday night in Moline.

At approximately 9:47 p.m., Moline Police Department responded to the 1400 block of 35th Avenue, after receiving a 911 call from a passerby who reported seeing a vehicle with lights on in the trees.

Police were assisted by the Moline Fire Department and EMS crews.

It was determined that an Acura passenger vehicle occupied by two individuals had been traveling westbound on 35th Avenue, approaching 14th Street, when the vehicle ran off the roadway to the left.

The vehicle then struck a tree along the passenger side door. Firefighters extracted the front seat passenger, Victoria Dickey. The 22-year-old male driver was taken to the hospital. No other vehicles or individuals were involved in this crash.

The investigation into the accident is ongoing by the Moline Police Department, Accident Reconstruction Division, Criminal Investigation Division and the Rock Island County Coroner’s Office.