JOHNSTON, IOWA -- Governor Kim Reynolds on Wednesday urged Iowa parents to lobby their school boards and school leaders to bring kids back to the classroom full-time despite the pandemic. At the same time, she extended her own State Public Health Emergency Declaration to limit crowds and require face masks in most public settings due to the ongoing threat of the coronavirus pandemic.

Reynolds' ongoing Public Health Emergency Declaration was due to expire on Thursday. The governor extended it for another week on Wednesday, adding new stipulations requiring a 10pm "last call" at any establishment that serves alcohol, including casinos. It also limits fan attendance at youth sporting and music events and requires masks to be worn indoors depending on a how many people are in the building and whether they are from the same home. The governor also eased restrictions on elective surgeries that were put in place as Iowa faced a hospital bed shortage in November.