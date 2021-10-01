18-year-old airlifted with serious injuries following crash

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Illinois State Police Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit is continuing an investigation related to a vehicle crash in Henry County that sent an 18-year-old to an area hospital with serious injuries last month.

Crews were called to Henry County Road 1 northbound, near N2980th Avenue, around 3:15 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 17.

Preliminary details indicate the driver of a 1999 green Honda Accord was traveling southbound on the road while the driver of a 2006 Peterbilt truck tractor semi-trailer was traveling northbound in the same area.

The driver of the Honda Accord crossed over the center dividing line and struck the truck tractor semi-trailer.

Identified as an 18-year-old man from Geneseo, the driver of the Honda Accord was airlifted to an area hospital with serious injuries.

Police identified the driver of the truck tractor semi-trailer as 29-year-old Dalton M. Casteel, of Cambridge. He refused medical attention.

Henry County Road 1 was closed for the traffic crash investigation and cleanup of debris.

All lanes were reopened at approximately 8:30 p.m.

According to a news release from the Illinois State Police, no further information is available at this time.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories