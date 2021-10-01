18-year-old airlifted with serious injuries following crash

The Illinois State Police Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit is continuing an investigation related to a vehicle crash in Henry County that sent an 18-year-old to an area hospital with serious injuries last month.

Crews were called to Henry County Road 1 northbound, near N2980th Avenue, around 3:15 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 17.

Preliminary details indicate the driver of a 1999 green Honda Accord was traveling southbound on the road while the driver of a 2006 Peterbilt truck tractor semi-trailer was traveling northbound in the same area.

The driver of the Honda Accord crossed over the center dividing line and struck the truck tractor semi-trailer.

Identified as an 18-year-old man from Geneseo, the driver of the Honda Accord was airlifted to an area hospital with serious injuries.

Police identified the driver of the truck tractor semi-trailer as 29-year-old Dalton M. Casteel, of Cambridge. He refused medical attention.

Henry County Road 1 was closed for the traffic crash investigation and cleanup of debris.

All lanes were reopened at approximately 8:30 p.m.

According to a news release from the Illinois State Police, no further information is available at this time.