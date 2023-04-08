An 18-year-old man was killed early Saturday in a crash in Johnson County, according to a news release.

At 1:35 a.m., the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office and emergency services responded to a single vehicle crash in the 2800 block of Dubuque Street NE in rural Johnson County, the release says.

A 2010 Jeep Wrangler was occupied by Trevor Burrows, 18, of North Liberty, and Jacob Cohen, 18, of Iowa City. The Jeep was traveling south on Dubuque Street and entered the ditch, where it rolled and ejected both occupants. Neither were wearing a seat belt, according to the release.

The release says Burrows died at the scene and Cohen was transported by ambulance to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics for his injuries.

The crash is under investigation by the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office. The North Liberty Fire

Department, Johnson County Ambulance Service, North Liberty Police Department, Coralville

Police Department, and Johnson County Medical Examiner assisted with the incident.