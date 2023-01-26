An 18-year-old Muscatine woman was arrested Thursday following a hit-and-run investigation by the Muscatine Police Department.
The Muscatine Police and Fire Departments were called to the 300 block of Broadway Street on Jan. 13, 2023, for a woman who had been run over by a vehicle, according to a city release Thursday. The initial investigation revealed that the collision had been the result of a larger disturbance where two groups of people came together for a mutual fight.
Through the course of the investigation, it was determined that Cora Lynn Reed, 18, of 214 Park Avenue, voluntarily arrived with a passenger in the 300 block of Broadway Street, for the purpose of participating in a physical confrontation.
As Reed tried to leave the area, she struck a 17-year-old girl who was also participating in the disturbance, police said. The 17-year-old was run over by the front tire of Reed’s vehicle. Reed then reversed the vehicle, running over the girl a second time. Reed then left the scene with her passenger.
Reed was arrested Thursday (Jan. 26, 2023) and charged with serious injury by vehicle, a Class D felony, and reckless driving, a misdemeanor, the release said.