An 18-year-old Muscatine woman was arrested Thursday following a hit-and-run investigation by the Muscatine Police Department.

The Muscatine Police and Fire Departments were called to the 300 block of Broadway Street on Jan. 13, 2023, for a woman who had been run over by a vehicle, according to a city release Thursday. The initial investigation revealed that the collision had been the result of a larger disturbance where two groups of people came together for a mutual fight.

Cora Lynn Reed, 18, was arrested for the hit and run.

Through the course of the investigation, it was determined that Cora Lynn Reed, 18, of 214 Park Avenue, voluntarily arrived with a passenger in the 300 block of Broadway Street, for the purpose of participating in a physical confrontation.

As Reed tried to leave the area, she struck a 17-year-old girl who was also participating in the disturbance, police said. The 17-year-old was run over by the front tire of Reed’s vehicle. Reed then reversed the vehicle, running over the girl a second time. Reed then left the scene with her passenger.

Reed was arrested Thursday (Jan. 26, 2023) and charged with serious injury by vehicle, a Class D felony, and reckless driving, a misdemeanor, the release said.