18-year-old women identified in fatal carbon monoxide accident in East Moline

Jacobs Northeast Park in East Moline was where the two 18-year-old women were found, apparently dead from carbon monoxide inside their parked car.

Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson on Wednesday released the names of the two 18-year-old deceased women from East Moline.

They are Emily R. Molina (born 02/10/03) and Nyah R. Unger (born 03/12/03), both of East Moline. The families of both women have been notified. The case is still under investigation. The preliminary cause of death appears to be accidental, due to carbon monoxide toxicity, according to East Moline Police.

The vehicle was examined and tested for carbon monoxide. A lethal level of carbon monoxide was found in the vehicle. The Rock Island County Coroner’s Office will conduct a toxicology on the two women, police said.

On Nov. 23 at 4:26 a.m., police found a vehicle running in a parking lot at Jacobs Northeast Park (3025 4th Avenue, East Moline). Located inside the vehicle were two deceased 18-year-old adult females. Genesis ambulance responded to the scene and confirmed both females were dead.

It was determined the vehicle had been parked and running at this location for several hours. There were no immediate signs of visible injuries to the two females, police said.

Anyone who has any information is urged to contact the East Moline Police Department Investigations Division at 309-752-1547, Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500, or utilize the Crime Stoppers P3 App.