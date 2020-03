FILE – In this May 25, 2005, file photo, Lovely R. Suanino, a respiratory therapist at Newark Beth Israel Medical Center in Newark, N.J., demonstrates setting up a ventilator in the intensive care unit of the hospital. U.S. hospitals bracing for a possible onslaught of coronavirus patients with pneumonia and other breathing difficulties could face a critical shortage of mechanical ventilators and health care workers to operate them. (AP Photo/Mike Derer, File)

FEMA and the Department of Health and Human Services announced Monday that they will deliver ventilators from the Strategic National Stockpile to Michigan (400), New Jersey (300), Illinois (180) and Connecticut (50) over the next 48 hours.

But none of the 180 ventilators destined for Illinois are headed to the Quad Cities.

FEMA told Local 4 News the ventilators are going to McCormick Place in Chicago.

McCormick Place is being turned into a 3,000-bed hospital unit.