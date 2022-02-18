One of the biggest parties of the year in the Quad Cities raised money for kids Thursday night.

The Davenport RiverCenter hosted the Martini Shake Off.

A total of 19 bars and restaurants shook up different martini concoctions for attendees to sample.

Vendors were decorated to match this year’s circus theme.

There was live music, food and a silent auction.

All of the money goes to the HavLife Foundation.

Local 4’s Jim Niedelman was one of the judges at this year’s event in the dessert martini category.