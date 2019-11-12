19 QC area men facing criminal charges as part of federal gun and robbery violations

A total of 19 men from the Quad Cities area are facing 38 criminal charges as part of federal gun, robbery and drug investigations, U.S. Attorney Marc Krickbaum announced in a news release today.

A federal grand jury has filled 16 indictments in the last eight weeks in the United States District Court in Davenport, Iowa. In August 2019, another 25 individuals were charged for federal violations of gun crimes according to Krickbaum.

Multiple firearms and drugs were seized during the investigations which occurred in Scott County, Iowa.

“Our Gun Investigation Unit has been instrumental in our violent crime reduction strategy with the seizure of 62 firearms and the service of 58 search warrants in the first six months of existence.” Davenport Police Chief Paul Sikorski said in the release

“It is our solid partnerships with our Federal and Local prosecutors and law enforcement agencies, as well as initiatives such as Project Safe Neighborhoods and the National Public Safety Partnership where we share an effective violent crime strategy. This year Davenport has experienced a 5% reduction in violent crime,” Sikorski added.

The investigation is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a program which brings together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and make neighborhoods safer.

“In the past few years our office in Davenport has substantially increased prosecutions of violent criminals, with a focus on those who illegally use and possess guns,” said Krickbaum.



Davenport Police Department, Scott County Sheriff’s Office, Bettendorf Police Department, Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the Drug Enforcement Administration works together on the investigation.

To date, 13 have been arrested and are outlined below. The other cases remain sealed, pending arrest.

Darrell Kenneth Holloway

Felon in Possession of a Firearm

Maximum Penalty is 10 years in custody

Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance

Maximum Penalty is 20 years in custody

Paris Larue Davis

Possession With Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance

Maximum Penalty is 20 years in custody

Possession of a Firearm During and In Relation to a Drug

Trafficking Crime

Maximum Penalty is life in custody; 5 year mandatory minimum

Alex Rogelio Barrera

Interference with Commerce by Robbery

Maximum Penalty is 20 years in custody

Use and Carry a Firearm During and In Relation to a Crime of Violence

Maximum Penalty is life in custody; 5 year mandatory minimum

James Curtis Pryor

Interference with Commerce by Robbery

Maximum Penalty is 20 years in custody

Christopher Lee Schultz

Armed Bank Robbery (Three Counts)

Maximum Penalty is 20 years in custody per count

Benjamin David Watkins

Armed Bank Robbery (Two Counts)

Maximum Penalty is 20 years in custody per count



Alexander Rene Holcomb

Conspiracy to Distribute a Controlled Substance

Maximum Penalty is life imprisonment; 10 year mandatory minimum

Felon in Possession of a Firearm

Maximum Penalty is 10 years in custody



Curlie Marque Quarterman

Interference with Commerce by Robbery

Maximum Penalty is 20 years in custody



James Lawrence Salkil

Felon in Possession of a Firearm

Maximum Penalty is 10 years in custody

Possession of a Controlled Substance

Maximum Penalty is 1 year in custody



Isaiah Ramon Henderson

Jaquan Leonte Jones

Justin Lee Watson

Tray Everett Miller

Felon in Possession of a Firearm

Maximum Penalty is 10 years in custody