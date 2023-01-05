On Thursday, Jan. 5 at approximately 11:08 a.m., the Muscatine Police Department responded to 614 Monroe Street for a report of a residential burglary in progress.

Police arrived at the residence and the 19-year-old suspect, who was armed with a firearm, escaped through an upstairs window of the house, according to a Thursday release. Police pursued the suspect for a short distance, on foot, before the suspect was subdued. The suspect was arrested and transported to the Muscatine County Jail by police.

Dante Chesmore

The suspect was identified as Dante Chesmore, 19, of 314 Pine Street, Muscatine. Chesmore was charged with Burglary 2nd (C Felony), Possession of a Short Barrel Rifle (D Felony), Carrying Weapons (Aggravated Misdemeanor), Trafficking Stolen Weapons (C Felony), Going Armed with Intent (D Felony), Felon in Possession of a Firearm (D Felony), Possession with Intent to Deliver Marijuana (Class D) and Interference with Official Acts (Class D), police said.

Chesmore is considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Anyone who has information relevant to the case may contact Lt. David O’Connor at 563-263-9922 ext. 608.