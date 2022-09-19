On Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, at approximately 4:05 a.m., Davenport Police responded to the 1000 block of West 6th Street in reference to reports of shots fired.
Upon arrival, officers located a scene and multiple casings. A short time later, officers were advised that a gunshot victim had arrived by private vehicle at Genesis Hospital, according to a police release Monday. The victim, a 21-year-old female, sustained a serious, but non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
Initial investigation indicates a verbal altercation between multiple subjects escalated to shots being fired. One victim and a residence were struck by gunfire. No other damage or injuries were reported.
Terry Miller, 19 years old, was arrested and is charged with Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Intimidation with Dangerous Weapon, and Willful Injury in relation to this incident, police said.
This incident remains under investigation; no further information is available at this time.