On Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, at approximately 4:05 a.m., Davenport Police responded to the 1000 block of West 6th Street in reference to reports of shots fired.

Upon arrival, officers located a scene and multiple casings. A short time later, officers were advised that a gunshot victim had arrived by private vehicle at Genesis Hospital, according to a police release Monday. The victim, a 21-year-old female, sustained a serious, but non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Initial investigation indicates a verbal altercation between multiple subjects escalated to shots being fired. One victim and a residence were struck by gunfire. No other damage or injuries were reported.

Terry Miller Jr. (photo from Scott County Jail inmate listing.)

Terry Miller, 19 years old, was arrested and is charged with Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Intimidation with Dangerous Weapon, and Willful Injury in relation to this incident, police said.

This incident remains under investigation; no further information is available at this time.