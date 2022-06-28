The Rock Island County State’s Attorney has filed charges against Bryson A. Hall, 19, of Davenport, in relation to the death of his two-month old infant daughter.

Bryson A. Hall (photo: Moline Police Department)

On May 24, 2022, the Moline Police Department responded to Genesis Medical Center – Silvis Campus for an unresponsive infant who had been transported to the hospital by the parents, the Moline Police posted Tuesday on Facebook.

The baby suffered traumatic brain injuries, and was transported to the University of Iowa Hospital, but died from her injuries on June 14, 2022. The Moline Police Department Criminal Investigation – Juvenile Division conducted a lengthy investigation over the past month and submitted the investigation to the Rock Island County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Charges were filed and a warrant was issued on June 23, 2022 for the arrest of Hall. He was charged with First Degree Murder, a Class M felony; Aggravated Battery, a Class X felony; and Aggravated Domestic Battery, a Class 2 felony. Hall turned himself into the Rock Island County Jail today (June 28), where he remains in custody on $500,000 bond.