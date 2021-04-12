19-year-old man in custody after officials say he had sex with girl, 10

A 19-year-old Camanche man was behind bars Monday after officials say he had sex with a 10-year-old girl when he was 18.

Campie

Nicholas Campie, who was arrested on a warrant, faces two charges of second-degree sexual abuse and two charges of enticing a minor under 13 – sexual abuse or exploitation, all felonies.

On May 14, 2020, law enforcement received a report about sexual contact between a 10 year-old girl and an 18-year-old man, the arrest affidavit says. The girl’s parent saw text messages between the child and “Nick.”

The girl’s phone was turned over to the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office for a forensic download. In addition, her parent provided screenshots of the text-message exchange.

Search warrants were served for the phone records of the girl and Campie’s phone.

The girl said she began speaking with Campie after he added her on Snapchat, and that she had not met Campie prior to their Snapchat interactions. She said Campie told her he was 18.

The girl said she and Campie met twice, starting the night that he added her on Snapchat, and that they began speaking after in-person schooling was cancelled for the remainder of the school year.

Campie asked her to meet up to play video games in the initial conversation they had, and that he picked her up around midnight from her house and he drove her to his house.

She went to Campie’s bedroom in the basement of the house, and was at the residence for several hours before Campie drove her back home.

They continued to speak and she went with Campie again about two weeks later. She said Campie picked her up and they again went to Campie’s house, where they had sex.

Campie admitted to viewing the girl’s Facebook page and thinking that she looked young.

Campie, who was held Monday on $50,000 bond in Clinton County Jail, is scheduled to appear in Clinton County Court on April 29.