19-year-old Moline man charged with Moline hit-and-run fatality – UPDATE: Victim identified

UPDATE: Following notification of next of kin, the victim in the case has been identified as Dawn White, 43, of Moline.

A 19-year-old Moline man has been arrested and charged in connection with a Saturday night hit-and-run death in Moline.

On Nov. 6 at 6:55 p.m., Moline Police responded to a pedestrian vs. motor vehicle hit-and-run traffic crash with injuries at the intersection of 60th Street and 38th Avenue in Moline.

Moline Police located a 43-year-old female victim at the scene. Moline Fire transported the victim to Genesis Medical Center in Silvis. She was pronounced deceased at Genesis Medical Center due to the injuries sustained in the traffic crash. Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson is withholding the victim’s name at this time, pending notifications to family.

Moline Police located the suspect vehicle, a 2011 black Ford Fusion, as well as the suspect driver — Jayden Maurice Jackson, 19 years of age, last known residence in Moline. Jackson was charged by the Rock Island County States Attorney’s Office with one count of leaving the scene of an accident/death, a class 1 felony.

Jackson is being held in the Rock Island County Jail on a $50,000 (10% applies) bond. Anyone with information concerning this hit and run with injuries is asked to contact the Moline Police Departments Traffic Investigations at 309-524-2210 or contact Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities, at 309-762-9500 or the mobile app P3 Tips.