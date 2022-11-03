WHBF Local 4’s Jonathan Turner is among QC area scribes who will be featured in the first-annual Local Author Book Signing event Saturday, Nov. 5, at Barnes & Noble, 320 W. Kimberly Road, Davenport, in NorthPark Mall.
The authors to be available to sell and sign their books (from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday) are:
- Jonathan Turner, “100 Things To Do in the Quad Cities Before You Die.”
- Michael McCarty, “Ghosts of the Quad Cities” and “Eerie Quad Cities.”
- John Donald O’Shea, “Memories of the Great Depression: A Time Forgotten” and “The Stuffed Animal” (a Christmas children’s book).
- Kevin Evans, “Songs in the Key of Love.”
- Michael Lodico, “Portals.”
- Maria Price, “Love You Still: a memoir.”
- Jeff Hoskins, “From Cancer to Kinnick: Love Finds a Wave.”
- Isabelle Nelson, “Annie Abbott and the Druid Stones.”