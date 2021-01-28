1st-degree arson suspect threw gasoline on and ignited door with occupants inside, police say

A 33-year-old Davenport woman police say threw gasoline on a door and started an apartment fire with people inside was being held Thursday to face charges including first-degree arson.

Lashanda Burch faces felony charges of first-degree arson and first-degree burglary, and a misdemeanor charge of providing false information to police.

Burch, 33, forced entry into a residence on the 2700 block of Hawthorne Drive about 7 p.m. Monday “while in possession of incendiary material and knowing the residence was occupied.” Local 4 News, the only station at the scene, saw investigators arrive during a snowstorm.

Burch and the victim are known to each other, police said.

A witness saw Burch throw something on the front door that ignited the door, causing flames to enter the residence under the door, the arrest affidavit says.

The witness also saw Burch force open the front door. The victim said Burch threw an object into the residence and caught the furniture on fire.

The people inside were able to put out the fire in the living-room area.

The victim said Burch entered the residence and used a broken piece of the door frame to break the TV screen and assault the victim, who had a minor scratch on an elbow.

Firefighters reported a strong odor of gasoline, and found evidence of accelerants at the scene.

The victim said the defendant and two companions who did not enter the residence all ran to a nearby residence.

“Officers made contact with multiple subjects (close by) who were uncooperative,” the affidavit says.

“Officers holding the residence pending a search warrant allowed the subject to leave the scene. During the investigation, the subject was found to have been (Burch,) who had been allowed to leave after knowingly providing false identification information to the uniformed officers at the scene.”

Burch is scheduled to appear Monday and again Feb. 5 in Scott county Court. She was being held Thursday on $25,000 bond in Scott County Jail.