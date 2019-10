You’ve no doubt heard – it’s going to be cool and blustery this weekend. That’s the bad news.

The good news? It’s going to be dry! While it might not seem like a big deal, it kind of is. The last time we had no rain on a Saturday AND Sunday was August 3rd and 4th! Yes, it really was that long ago (more than 2 months!)

Maybe sunny and in the 50s might not be so bad after all…