2 accused of being gang members behind bars Friday

Two 19-year-old Davenport men are behind bars after police say they are members of a gang in a continuing feud with another gang.

Fahsheed Rush faces a felony charge of criminal gang participation and a misdemeanor charge of carrying a dangerous weapon.

Devante Johnson faces felony charges of first-degree theft and criminal gang participation, as well as misdemeanor charges of interference with official acts and carrying weapons.

On Wednesday, officers conducted a traffic stop on a white Cadillac DeVille for a traffic violation.

Rush and Johnson, as well as another unnamed codefendant, had two loaded guns in the vehicle “accessible to the occupants in the vehicle,” an arrest affidavit says. At one point, Johnson ran from the car, police say.

The codefendants are members of the hybrid street gang Mad Max Gang, or MMG, police say in the affidavit, which says Rush and Johnson are “in an active, ongoing feud with members of the Savage Life hybrid gang.”

The possession of the guns was for the benefit and in association of the MMG street gang, police say in the affidavit.

Further proceedings for Rush, held Friday on $50,000 bond in Scott County Jail, are scheduled in Scott County Court for Monday and May 7.

Johnson, held Friday on a total $115,000 bond in Scott County Jail, is set to appear in court May 20.