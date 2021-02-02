2 accused of cooking, selling meth after special operations unit finds meth materials, shotgun

A 46-year-old Davenport woman and a 46-year-old Davenport man face charges for possession and manufacture of methamphetamine after Scott County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Unit conducted a narcotics search warrant.

Melisa Weber, whose address also is listed as Iowa City in court documents, was being held Wednesday on $120,000 bond in Scott County Jail. She faces felony charges of felon in possession of a firearm, possession with intent to deliver, and three counts of possession of ephedrine with intent to manufacture.

Todd Rothenberger was being held on $60,000 bond in Scott County Jail. He faces felony charges of possession with intent to deliver, possession of meth-making materials and possession of ephedrine with intent to manufacture.

On Monday, the special operations unit conducted a search warrant in an apartment on the 400 block of South Clark Street, Davenport, the arrest affidavit says.

They found a shotgun under Weber’s bed. They also found lye, Coleman fuel, acid, salt, coffee filters and an empty box of pseudoephedrine, all of which are used in the manufacture of meth.

After she was read her Miranda Rights, Weber said she uses meth and was aware of the firearm in her bedroom. She has been convicted on felony charges twice before.

Rothenberger, her roommate, said he had purchased pseudoephedrine and other supplies for Weber for her to cook meth, and admitted to seeing Weber cook meth in the residence.

Rothenberger had a receipt for lye in his pocket.

According to the National Precursor Log Exchange (NPLEX,) Weber and Rothenberger have two pseudoephedrine purchases each. Their last purchase was on Friday at the same pharmacy in Scott County within 10 minutes of each other.

He is scheduled to appear in Scott County Court on Thursday and again Feb. 12.

She is scheduled to appear in Scott County Court on Feb. 25.