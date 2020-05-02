2 additional COVID-19 deaths in Rock Island County; 13 new cases

The Rock Island County Health Department reported on Saturday that 2 more county residents passed away due to COVID-19. The patients were a man in his 90s and man in his 60s. Both were being treated in a hospital. There have now been 12 total deaths in the county.

There were also 13 new positive cases announced as well. The county has a total of 461. Currently, 24 patients are hospitalized.

The new cases are:

A woman in her 60s who is being treated in a local hospital

A woman in her 50s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 50s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 40s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 40s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 30s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 20s who is isolating at home

A girl in her teens who is isolating at home

A girl younger than 10 who is isolating at home

A man in his 80s who is isolating at home

A man in his 70s who is isolating at home

A man in his 70s who is isolating at home

A man in his 50s who is isolating at home

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 2,450 new cases, bringing the state total to 58,505. The was also 102 deaths reported, although that did not include the recently announced deaths in Rock Island County. 2,559 Illinoisans have lost their lives to COVID-19.

When asked in his press conference on Saturday about the high number of positive cases, Governor Pritzker reiterated that the state has significantly increased the number of tests performed which means an increase in positive cases. He says a better indicator is the infection rate, the number of positive cases out of the tests performed, which has actually come down from around 22% early on to the high teens.

For more statistics for the state of Illinois, visit the Illinois Department of Public Health website.