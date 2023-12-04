Rock Falls police officers arrested two 19-year-olds and a 17-year-old boy over the weekend after reports of a disturbance, according to a news release from the Rock Falls Police Department.

Officers responded to the 1500 block of Lindy Avenue for the reported disturbance on Saturday, December 2 at about 10:45 p.m. When officers arrived in the area, they noticed a vehicle leaving the location, stopped it and detained the occupants. During their investigation, they found that one of the individuals, a 17-year-old boy, had a handgun in their waistband. Another handgun was found during a search of the vehicle. Both firearms were seized and all the vehicle’s occupants were arrested.

Riley Baker (L), Andrew Heidenreich (R) (Rock Falls Police Department)

According to the release, Riley C. Baker, age 19 of Rock Falls, is charged with possession of a firearm without a FOID card, possession of ammunition without a FOID card, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm. Andrew Heidenreich, age 19 of Forreston, Ill., is charged with unlawful possession of ammunition without a FOID card. The 17-year-old boy, from German Valley, Ill., is charged with possession of a firearm without a FOID card, possession of ammunition without a FOID card, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, resisting a peace officer, and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Baker and Heidenreich were processed and released with future court dates, according to the provisions of the Safe-T Act. The boy was transferred to the Kane County Juvenile Detention Center.