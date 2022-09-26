Thirteen Iowans have applied with the State Judicial Nominating Commission to fill the vacancy on the Iowa Court of Appeals that occurred when Justice David May was appointed to the Iowa Supreme Court.

Among those applying for the vacancy are Jennifer Bailey, a district associate judge for the Eighth Judicial District in Burlington and Patrick McElyea, a district court judge for the Seventh Judicial District in Davenport. The list of other nominees is posted on the State Judicial Nominating Commission website.

The commission will meet Monday, October 3 in the Iowa Supreme Court Courtroom on the fourth floor of the Judicial Branch Building to interview the applicants for the vacancy. The public is invited to watch the interviews in the courtroom. The interviews will be live streamed and the videos archived on the Iowa Judicial Branch YouTube channel until Governor Kim Reynolds selects a nominee to fill the vacancy.

Immediately following the interviews, the commission will begin deliberations to select three nominees from the group of applicants. Once the commission selects the nominees, the commission will forward those names to the governor. The governor will then have 30 days to appoint the new justice.

The 17-member commission is comprised of eight commissioners elected by lawyers licensed to practice law in Iowa and nine commissioners appointed by the governor and confirmed by the Iowa Senate.

The commission welcomes written comments from the public about the qualifications of any of the applicants. Comments must be submitted to the commission members via email no later than 11:59 p.m. on September 29 at sjnc@iowa.gov. Any comments provided to the commission members may be subject to disclosure pursuant to Iowa’s Open Records Laws.