2 area medical centers recognized for quality of care

The Illinois Critical Access Hospital Network (ICAHN) has recognized OSF HealthCare Holy Family Medical Center in Monmouth and Saint Luke Medical Center in Kewanee for ongoing commitment to exceptional quality of care.

The hospitals were recognized at the ICAHN annual conference’s awards ceremony held via Zoom. OSF Holy Family and Saint Luke Medical Centers were honored as a top performers in all four quality categories: patient safety, patient engagement, care transitions and outpatient measures.

OSF Holy Family and Saint Luke Medical Centers along with other critical access hospitals were asked to voluntarily submit data.

“Often, in rural hospitals, having a devoted staff member to abstract and submit this data can be both time-consuming and burdensome,” said Laura Fischer, ICAHN flex coordinator. “This hospital realizes how important quality of care and an engaged staff is for its patients. From its top leadership on throughout the facility, each strives for continued quality on a daily basis, and that is what we are celebrating today.”

“We are very proud of our team for achieving this level of excellence in health care quality and to receive this recognition during such challenging times is remarkable,” said Jackie Kernan, who serves as president for both hospitals. “This is truly a team effort that recognizes our dedication to delivering a health care experience that improves the quality of life for the patients and the communities we serve.”

The Illinois Critical Access Hospital Network (ICAHN) in Princeton is a network of 57 small rural Illinois hospitals dedicated to strengthening the operations of its member hospitals through collaboration. The organization is composed of Illinois hospitals that have earned critical access hospital designation by the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services. ICAHN is recognized nationally for its work with rural healthcare and administers several state, federal, and private healthcare programs.

