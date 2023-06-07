Two people are in custody and authorities are searching for a third after a robbery of an armored truck employee last month in Hillsdale, Ill.

According to a press release, Rock Island County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the Tyson Foods – Joslin Plant in Hillsdale on May 31 at about 7:49 a.m. for a report of robbery of an armored truck employee. At the time, the employee was walking into the plant to fill an ATM. A weapon was inferred and a large sum of money was taken during the robbery. After an investigation, deputies arrested Jordan R. Andrews, 25, and Evan F.H. Watz, 27. Both are in custody on theft charges, with bond set at $1,000,000.

The Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office is still looking for a third person in connection with this incident. A warrant has been issued for Raekwon Jefferson, 27, for Class 1 Felony Theft.

Raekwon Jefferson (RI County Sheriff’s Office)

The investigation is ongoing and more information will be released as it becomes available. Anyone with information regarding this crime should contact the RICO Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation’s Division at (309) 558-3414 or Crime Stoppers at (309) 762-9500.