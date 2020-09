Two men were arrested Tuesday after two pounds of marijuana were found in a vehicle stopped for speeding.

Deputies initiated a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 34 near Bogus Hollow in the township of Gladstone and arrested Russell L. Marsh of Gilson, 52, and Courtny Lampkins of Macomb, 36, around 9:41 p.m. for obstructing justice and possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, Henderson County Sheriff Don Seitz announced Thursday.

Marsh and Lampkin were transported to the Henderson County Jail.