Two people are behind bars after an assault at the Muscatine Walmart on Easter Sunday.

Muscatine police officers responded to a report of an assault at the Muscatine Walmart on April 9 at about 11:30 a.m. An investigation revealed that two men had assaulted a third man, causing an injury that required medical attention.

As a result of the investigation, Duran Flowers Jr., age 29 of Muscatine, was arrested and charged with serious assault causing bodily injury, simple assault and disorderly conduct. Charlene Thompson, age 34 of Muscatine, was arrested and charged with theft in the fifth degree. An arrest warrant has been filed for Emmanuel Matthew Lewis, age 18, no address given, for serious assault causing bodily injury and disorderly conduct.

The investigation into this in incident is ongoing. Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Officer Cesar Cabrera at (563) 263-9922 ext. 266.