2 arrested after deputies say they had stolen truck, camper

A 42-year-old Clinton woman and a 25-year-old Davenport man face theft charges after deputies say they were found with a stolen camper and truck.

Amy Smith and David Bessellieu both face two charges of first-degree theft.

Shortly before 7:45 p.m. Thursday, a deputy was dispatched to the 30000 block of Scott Park Road about a report of a stolen truck and camper there.

The deputy saw a red Ford F-150 reported as stolen parked in front of a camper that also was reported stolen.

“While on scene I could hear someone moving around inside the camper and attempted to make contact by knocking and announcing myself with no answer,” the deputy wrote in an arrest affidavit.

Later, other deputies surrounded the camper and made announcements over a PA system for the occupants to leave the camper.

Bessellieu and Smith left the camper without incident and were arrested.

Bessellieu refused to speak with deputies about the incident, the affidavit says. Smith said she had bought the camper from someone for $300 a few weeks ago but denied knowing anything was stolen and did not have a bill of sale or title.

Smith gave deputies consent to look through her phone, and they saw pictures of the stolen truck.

The camper was valued at $13,000 and the truck at $20,000, the affidavit said.

Smith, held on $10,000 bond in Scott County Jail, is scheduled for arraignment July 15 in Scott County Court. Bessellieu, released on his own recognizance, is scheduled for arraignment July 22 in Scott County Court.