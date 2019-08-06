2 arrested after gunfire investigation led to chase

Two men were arrested early Tuesday in Davenport after a report of gunfire and a brief chase.

Davenport Police responded to a report of gunfire around 2:04 a.m. in the area of 2700 Harrison Street.

Officers located a possible suspect vehicle fleeing the scene driving with no headlights and initiated a stop in the area of Locust and Harrison.

The vehicle failed to stop and a pursuit was initiated.

Near 14th and Brown Street, the suspect vehicle struck a curb and was disabled.



Three people ran from the vehicle and two were apprehended after a short pursuit. One firearm was confiscated.



Officers located a scene in the 2700 block of Harrison Street that consisted of several cartridge cases and gunshot damage to a garage door.

No injuries were reported.

Areion Watson, 23, charged with two felonies: felon in possession of a firearm and interference with a firearm.

According to a complaint, Watson was in possession of a firearm when he ran from the vehicle.

During the pursuit, police say Watson discarded the firearm in the yard on the 600 block of West 14th Street before surrendering to police.

The firearm was located by a police K9 conducting a search.

A records check revealed Watson had been arrested for burglary second degree weapon/explosive. The defendant received a deferred judgement and probation for this charge on July 2.

Deontye Lewis, 22, was charged with felony eluding and five misdemeanors.

An officer observed Lewis, who is barred from driving until March 2020, operating the vehicle through a red light at Locust and Marquette during the brief pursuit. Lewis also admitted to driving the vehicle.

Officers initiated their emergency lights and sirens to conduct a traffic stop, but Lewis failed to yield and drove the vehicle 60 mph in a 35 mph zone before crashing and running from the vehicle.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip via the mobile app “CityConnect Davenport, IA” or “CrimeReports by Motorola.”