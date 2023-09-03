Two people are in the Scott County Jail after a man was shot this morning in Davenport, according to a news release from the Davenport Police Department.

Officers responded to Genesis East Hospital on Sunday at about 5:14 a.m. for a report of a gunshot victim. After an investigation, officers determined that a verbal argument between two individuals who knew each other escalated to shots being fired at a residence in the 1700 block of W. 70th Street. The victim, a 32-year-old man, took himself to Genesis Hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening gunshot wound after the argument.

Officers responded to the residence where the shots were fired and tried to make contact with the suspect. They applied for and received a search warrant for the residence. The suspect, identified as Donald C. Barton II, 34, barricaded himself inside the residence, along with Serena S. Wiles, 28, and they refused to leave. The Davenport Police Department Emergency Services Team responded to the scene and after a brief standoff, the suspect and Wiles were taken into custody without incident.

Barton was arrested and charged with:

• Assault Use/Display of a Weapon

• Willful Injury Causing Bodily Injury

• Felon in Possession of Firearm

• Person Ineligible to Carry Dangerous Weapon

• Interference with a Weapon

(No mug shot available)

(Serena Wiles, Scott County Jail)

Wiles was charged with Interference with Official Acts.

This incident remains under investigation and no further information is currently available.