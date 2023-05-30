Two men are behind bars in Clinton after a multicounty narcotic trafficking and dealing investigation.

The Clinton Police Department announced the arrests of Larry D. Stone, Jr. of Tennessee, and Adam M. Bruggenwirth of Clinton in a press release. Over 36 pounds of marijuana, 200 THC disposable cartridges, 2000 grams of THC wax, firearms, methamphetamine and U.S. currency were seized during the investigation.

Stone is being held at the Clinton County Jail on two counts of Intent to Deliver Marijuana under 50 kilograms, a class D felony, and 10 counts of failure to affix a drug tax stamp, a class D felony.

Larry Stone Jr. (Clinton Police Department)

Bruggenwirth is being held at the Clinton County Jail on one count of intent to deliver marijuana under 50 kilograms, a class D felony, four counts of failure to affix a drug tax stamp, a class D felony and one count of person ineligible to carry dangerous weapon, a serious misdemeanor.

Adam Bruggenwirth (Clinton Police Department)

The Clinton Police Department was assisted in their investigation by the Blackhawk Area Task Force, Dubuque Drug Task Force, Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, Scott County Sheriff’s Office, Grant County Wisconsin Sheriff’s Office and the Clinton County Attorney’s Office.

The Clinton Police Department continues to investigate the case. Anyone with information is asked to call the Clinton Police Department at (563) 243-1458 or the anonymous tip line at (563) 242-6595. Online anonymous tips may be submitted here.