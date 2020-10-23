2 arrested after report of gunfire

Two people were arrested in Monmouth on Thursday after a report of gunfire in Kirkwood led Warren County deputies and Monmouth police to a red vehicle matching a witness’ description.

A vehicle driven by Kayla Engle, 32, on West Broadway in Monmouth was pulled over around 8:13 p.m. and police found a firearm, suspected methamphetamine and drug equipment.

A passenger in the vehicle, Brendan Jared-Johnson, 24, was charged with unlawful use of weapons by a felon, possession of a firearm with no FOID card, defacing a firearm and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Engle, of Monmouth, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.

Jared-Johnson, of Monmouth, also was charged with reckless discharge of a firearm.

The report of gunshots originated near the 300 block of Plum Street in Kirkwood.

Deputies recovered shell casings at the scene of the incident.

No one was reported injured.