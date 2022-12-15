Two Sterling residents are behind bars on unlawful possession of a controlled substance and weapons charges.

On December 15, Sterling police officers arrested Percy Weekly, age 26, on two counts of unlawful possession of controlled substance with the intent to deliver, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon and a valid Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives arrest warrant for a weapon offense. Officers also arrested Vivika Trujillo, age 24, for unlawful possession of controlled substance and permitting unlawful use of a building.

Sterling Police Department Officers, with agents from the Black Hawk Area Task Force and the Illinois State Police Swat Team, executed a search warrant at Trujillo’s residence in the 800 block of East 15th Street in Sterling following a narcotics investigation. During the warrant execution, officers seized evidence supporting the arrest of Trujillo and Weekly. They are currently being held at the Whiteside County Jail pending bond hearings. The investigation remains ongoing and no further information will be released at this time.