Two Sterling residents are behind bars today on several charges, including unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon and possession of methamphetamine.

Sterling police officers arrested Joel M Moore, age 35 of Sterling, on January 2nd at about 12:24 p.m. in the 1400 block of East Fourth Street in Sterling for unlawful possession of controlled substance, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, obstructing justice and a Whiteside County arrest warrant for driving while revoked. A handgun was also found near Moore and officers located evidence supporting the arrest for possession of a controlled substance, fentanyl. They also arrested Nancy Scudder, age 32 of Sterling, for a Whiteside County warrant for possession of methamphetamine.

Joel M. Moore (L) and Nancy Scudder (photos: Sterling Police Department)

Moore and Scudder are currently being held at the Whiteside County Jail, pending a bond hearing. The investigation is ongoing and no further information will be released at this time.