2 arrests made in apartment complex disturbance

UPDATE: Two arrests were made in connection with a fight Tuesday afternoon at Spring Valley Apartments in Moline.

Police reports show 31-year-old Mary Davis is charged with battery and mob action.

A 27-year-old, Giovonna Davis, is charged with reckless conduct, endangering the life of a child and also mob action.

It was confirmed the officer involved in Tuesday’s accident was responding to this disturbance when they struck and killed a 13-year-old bicyclist.

EARLIER UPDATE: Police were on the scene after a fight in the area of Spring Valley Apartments, 42nd Street and 11th Avenue, Moline, shortly after 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Neighbors, some visibly upset, gathered in the area where at least two ambulances were parked and one person was transported to a hospital, police said.

Our Local 4 News crew saw a vehicle being towed from the area.

We do not know whether this incident is related to an accident in the area of 34th Street near 12th Avenue that occurred shortly after 3 p.m. Tuesday. Local 4 News crews there saw a damaged bicycle in the road and an ambulance leave the scene.