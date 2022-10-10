Deputies with Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office were called to the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Illinois Route 40 (Luther Road) and Genesee Road on October 9 that left five people hurt, two with life threatening injuries.

A preliminary investigation shows that a gray 2010 Chevrolet Malibu driven by a 16-year-old from Milledgeville, IL was traveling southbound on IL Route 40 at about 3:55 p.m. while a gray 2007 Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by a 53-year-old from Chadwick, IL was traveling northbound on IL Route 40. The Chevrolet made an improper left turn from IL Route 40 onto Genesee Road into the path of the Jeep. The Jeep struck the Chevrolet on the passenger side and both vehicles ended up in the yard of a home on Genesee Road. The 15- and 16-year-old passengers of the Chevrolet sustained severe injuries and were airlifted to a regional hospital. Both drivers and the 18-year-old passenger in the Jeep were all transported by ambulance to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Illinois Route 40 was closed for an extended period for cleanup and the crash investigation and was reopened at 10:20 p.m. The Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Sterling Police Department, Illinois State Police, Illinois State Police Traffic Crash Reconstruction Team, Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, Milledgeville Police Department, CGH Ambulance, Milledgeville Fire Department and Ambulance, OSF Life Flight, Illinois Department of Transportation and Slim-n-Hanks Towing.

The driver of the Chevrolet cited for Failure to Yield upon turning left and a Graduated Driver’s License violation. No further information is available currently.