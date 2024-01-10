Two schools in DeWitt will be honored later this month by Special Olympics for their work to create inclusive, collaborative schools, according to a news release from the organization.

Central DeWitt Intermediate School and Central DeWitt Middle School have been named 2023 National Unified Champion Schools by the organization. They were among three schools in Iowa that were chosen for the honor. Central DeWitt Middle School was also selected as the ESPN Honor Roll School for their work as a National Unified Champion School. Special Olympics Iowa will come to DeWitt on Friday, January 26th to present the banner during assemblies at each school. The intermediate school assembly starts at 1:30 p.m. and the assembly at the middle school follows immediately after.

National Unified Champion Schools are selected based on having what the group calls “an inclusive school climate and exudes a sense of collaboration, engagement and respect for all members of the student body and staff.” Schools must also meet 10 national standards of excellence. Special Olympics coaches Megan Jackson, Deb Meyne and Terri Smith work with students at the schools to help them develop and grow new skills.

This isn’t the first time a school in DeWitt has been honored by Special Olympics. Central DeWitt High School was named a National Unified Champion School in 2021.