UPDATE, Oct. 18, 4:03 p.m.

According to a press release from the Illinois State Police, Pearson J. Franklin, age 20 of New London, IA and Andrew Whitcomb, age 35 of Burnside, IL were walking behind their stationary pickup truck and trailer, which had its yellow construction lights activated, setting construction barrels for a work zone on the Great River Bridge on U.S Route 34 westbound as it crosses the Mississippi River. A 2016 Mazda CX5 driven by Emily Johnson, age 21 of Gladstone, IL, was traveling westbound, struck a barrel and continued on, striking the two construction workers and causing fatal injuries.

Johnson received minor injuries as a result of the crash. Johnson was written citations for Scott’s Law – Improper Passing of a Stationary Emergency Vehicle, Improper Use of Electronic Communication Device and Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid a Crash.

EARLIER: Two construction workers are dead after a crash on U.S. 34 in Henderson County this morning.

Illinois State troopers were called to U.S. 34 at the Great River Bridge over the Mississippi River in Henderson County in response to a crash on October 18 at about 9:18 a.m. A vehicle failed to yield to a group of contract construction workers who were setting out barrels for work being completed. The vehicle struck two of the construction workers. The driver of the vehicle and the two construction workers were transported to an area hospital where both construction workers were pronounced dead. U.S. 34 westbound was shut down after the crash and reopened at approximately 2 p.m.

No further information is available at this time.