2 COVID-19 deaths, 15 new cases in Rock Island County

The Rock Island County Health Department reported two additional deaths from COVID-19 on Friday.

One was a woman in her 60s and the other was a man in his 80s, bringing the total number of deaths in the county to 59.

“We are saddened to report two more COVID-19 deaths today,” said Nita Ludwig, administrator of the Rock Island County Health Department. “We send our deepest condolences to their families and friends.”

In addition, the health department reports 15 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number to 2,138. Currently, 15 patients are hospitalized in Rock Island County.

The new cases are:

· 1 woman in her 80s

· 1 woman in her 70s

· 1 woman in her 60s

· 2 women in their 50s

· 2 women in their 30s

· 3 women in their 20s

· 1 woman in her teens

· 1 girl in her teens

· 1 man in his 60s

· 1 man in his 50s

· 1 man in his 20s

No additional information regarding these cases is available due to federal privacy laws.

The Rock Island County Health Department asks that you continue to do your part to prevent further spread of COVID-19 by:

· Washing your hands frequently

· Watching your distance Keep at least 6 feet between you and anyone else

· Wearing a face covering when you must go out